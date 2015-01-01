Elephant Hill in the Scandinavian countries

Located in Hawke's Bay, our vineyards enjoy a temperate, dry climate and an extended growing season allowing us to grow vines that display wonderful fruit purity and elegance.
THE ICONS
The Limited Editions
THE RESERVES
THE ESTATES
CHARITY SPECIAL
SEASONAL OFFER
This product is unavailable or out of stock.
EXPERIENCE
Wine Club
Joining the Elephant Hill Wine Clubs offers exclusive annual memberships where you can enjoy the ease and convenience of receiving our wines at special wine club rates delivered to your door twice a year. This ensures you receive limited release wines on an ongoing basis before they are sold out.
Benefits of Elephant Hill Wine Clubs
|Estate
|Reserve
|Icon
|Free Shipping on Wine Club shipments (NZ Only)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Quarterly Newsletters
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Invitation to Elephant Hill events
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Additional Estate wine purchases receive extra % discount
|15%
|15%
|15%
|Additional Reserve wine purchases receive extra % discount
|15%
|15%
|Additional Icon wine purchases receive extra % discount
|15%
|Preferred entry to Elephant Hill Masterclass events
|✓
|Complimentary tours and tastings (Max 6 people; Prior booking essential)
|✓
|Receive special library stock offers
|✓
Friends of Elephant Hill
As a friend of Elephant Hill you’ll be the first to know about our latest winery, restaurant and event updates and receive invites to our exclusive events and special wine offers.
Wine Tastings
Cellar Door
Cellar Door Tastings $10 per person
Select 6 wines from our tasting menu in our cellar door. Each tasting fee waived with wine purchase.
Please note that groups larger than 6 will be considered a private tasting.
Private Group Tastings $15 per person
This experience features a casual tasting format where you will have the opportunity to taste 6 wines from our tasting menu
held in a private setting. Please allow approximately 30-40 minutes for this experience.
By appointment only, a minimum group size of 6 required. Please email cellardoor@elephanthill.co.nz or phone (06) 872 6073.
Each tasting fee waived with purchase of 3 bottles of wine.
Private Tour and Taste $45 per person
This experience will take you on a journey exploring the history of Elephant Hill,
going on a guided tour of our estate followed by a seated tasting featuring some of
our exclusive wines that aren't typically showcased in our cellar door. Approximately 1 to 1.5 hours is required
for this experience. By appointment only, please email cellardoor@elephanthill.co.nz or phone (06) 872 6073
Sunday - Friday
11 am to 4 pm
Saturday
11 am to 5 pm
Distributors
Oceania
-
New Zealand
Procure
PO Box 10009
Dominion Road
Mt Eden
Auckland
Tel: +64(0)9 376 9385
Fax: +64(0)9 962 6870
Email: misha@procureliquor.co.nz
Mob: +64(0)21 543 652
Email: jonty@procureliquor.co.nz
Mob: +64(0)21 866 552
Asia
-
Cambodia
IDD Premium Wine Distributor
#63, st. 118,
Sangkat Teuk Ork l
Khan Toul Kork
Phnom Penh
Tel: +855 023 977 158
Email: info@iddcambodia.com
Website: www.iddcambodia.com
-
China - Guangdong
Gimblett Wine Company
1&3 floor Clubhouse Melliwan
199 Qinglu Road
Zhuhai
Guangdong
China
Tel: +86-756-2260020
Email: landy@gimblettwine.com
Website: www.gimblettwine.com
-
Hong Kong
Ponti Trading Limited
2D, 2/F., Luk Hop Ind. Bldg.,
8 Luk Hop Street, San Po Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong
Tel: (852) 2306 9193
Fax: (852) 2322 5757
-
Singapore
Ferrari Food + Wine PTE Ltd
43 Keppel Road
#03-04/05
Singapore 099418
Tel: +65 67 493565
Website: www.giorgio-ferrari.com
Europe
-
Austria
Weinhandel
Jörn Goziewski
Gartenstraße 18.
65366
Geisenheim
Email: wein@joernwein.de
Mob: 0049 172-477 6942
-
Belgium
Weinhandle
Jörn Goziewski
Gartenstraße 18
65366
Geisenheim
Email: wein@joernwein.de
Mob: 0049 172-477 6942
-
DENMARK
Juuls Engros
Smørmosevej 14
2880 Bagsværd
Denmark
Tel: +45 4035 3665
Email: hans@juulsengros.dk
Website: www.juulsengros.dk
-
Estonia
Amber Distribution Estonia
Peterburi tee 46-519,
11415 Tallinn, Estonia
Email: Tiina.Adamson@amberdistribution.ee
Website: www.amberbev.com
-
FINLAND
Thirsty Bear
Bulevardi 14 A, Finland
00120 Helsinki,
Finland
Tel: +358 41 3665201
Email: tom@thirstybear.fi
Website: https://www.thirstybear.fi
-
FRANCE
South World Wines
141 Avenue de Verdun
92130 Issy Les Moulineaux
FRANCE
Tel: +33 (0)1 40 95 22 38
Email: cami@southworldwines.com
Website: www.southworldwines.com
-
GERMANY
VIF – Frank Roeder
Kreppstraße 6
66333 Völklingen
Tel: 06898 27070
Email: info@vif.de
-
Germany
Weinhandel
Jörn Goziewski
Gartenstraße 18.
65366
Geisenheim
Email: wein@joernwein.de
Mob: 0049 172-477 6942
-
GUERNSEY
RW Randall’s
PO Box 154
St Georges Esplanade
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3JG
Tel: + 44 01481 720134
Fax: + 44 01481 713 233
Email: meeghan@owrandell.co.uk
Website: www.randallsbrewery.com
-
LATVIA
Amber Distribution Latvia
Noliktavu Street 11, Dreilini
Stopinu Municipality
LV-2130
Latvia
Tel: +371 6788 0479
Fax: +371 6788 0432
Email: Liene.Avotina@amberdistribution.lv
Website: www.amberbev.com
-
POLAND
Sobieslaw Zasada Import Win
ul. Armii Krajowej
19, 30-150
Krakow
Tel: +12 639 58 80
Email: k.piskorz@wina.zasada.com.pl
Website: www.azsada.com.pl
-
Russia
Philipp LLC
Kashtanovaya Alleya, 47
236010 Kaliningrad
Tel: +7 4012 960898
Email: a.khalepo@phillipp-kld.ru
Website: http://wpclub.info/
-
Sweden
AB WICKED WINES SWEDEN
Ritarslingan 18A
187 66 TÄBY
SWEDEN
Tel: +46 733 44 95 40
Email: irene@wickedwine.se
Website: www.wickedwine.se
-
Switzerland
Weinhandel
Jörn Goziewski
Gartenstraße 18.
65366
Geisenheim
Email: wein@joernwein.de
Mob: 0049 172-477 6942
-
THE NETHERLANDS
Pallas Wines B.V.
Exportweb 12
2740 RC Waddinxveen
Tel: +31 180 635 142
Email: info@pallaswines.nl
Mob: +06211 716611
Website: www.pallaswines.nl
-
UNITED KINGDOM
Corney & Barrow
1 Thomas More Street
London E1W 1YZ, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (020) 7265 2400
Fax: +44 (020) 7265 2444
Email: wine@corneyandbarrow.com
Website: www.corneyandbarrow.com/
North America
-
Canada - Nova Scotia
Innovative Beverages
2830 Agricola Street Unit #1
Halifax
Nova Scotia
Canada
B3K 4E4
Tel: 902-820-7024
Email: d.elliott@innovativebeverages.ca
Website: www.innovativebeverages.ca
-
Canada - Ontario
H.H.D Imports
79 Rankin Street, Unit 7
Waterloo
Ontario
CANADA N2V 1W2
Tel: + 519 884 7600
Fax: + 519 746 8368
Email: harry@hhdimports.com
Email: info@hhdimports.com
Website: www.hhdimports.com
-
Canada - Quebec
Selections Oeno
4 Place du Commerce, Bureau 300
Verdun QC H3E 1J4
CANADA
Tel: +1 514 769 1990
Email: info@oeno.ca
Website: www.oeno.ca