Elephant Hill in the Scandinavian countries

Located in Hawke's Bay, our vineyards enjoy a temperate, dry climate and an extended growing season allowing us to grow vines that display wonderful fruit purity and elegance.

    This product is unavailable or out of stock.
Wine Club

Joining the Elephant Hill Wine Clubs offers exclusive annual memberships where you can enjoy the ease and convenience of receiving our wines at special wine club rates delivered to your door twice a year. This ensures you receive limited release wines on an ongoing basis before they are sold out.


Benefits of Elephant Hill Wine Clubs
  Estate Reserve Icon
Free Shipping on Wine Club shipments (NZ Only)
Quarterly Newsletters
Invitation to Elephant Hill events
Additional Estate wine purchases receive extra % discount  15% 15% 15%
Additional Reserve wine purchases receive extra % discount    15% 15%
Additional Icon wine purchases receive extra % discount     15%
Preferred entry to Elephant Hill Masterclass events    
Complimentary tours and tastings (Max 6 people; Prior booking essential)    
Receive special library stock offers    

The Icon Wine Club

The Reserve Wine Club

The Estate Wine Club

Friends of Elephant Hill

As a friend of Elephant Hill you’ll be the first to know about our latest winery, restaurant and event updates and receive invites to our exclusive events and special wine offers.

Wine Tastings

Cellar Door

Cellar Door Tastings $10 per person 

Select 6 wines from our tasting menu in our cellar door. Each tasting fee waived with wine purchase.
Please note that groups larger than 6 will be considered a private tasting.

Private Group Tastings $15 per person
This experience features a casual tasting format where you will have the opportunity to taste 6 wines from our tasting menu
held in a private setting. Please allow approximately 30-40 minutes for this experience.
By appointment only, a minimum group size of 6 required. Please email cellardoor@elephanthill.co.nz or phone (06) 872 6073.
Each tasting fee waived with purchase of 3 bottles of wine.
 

Private Tour and Taste $45 per person 
This experience will take you on a journey exploring the history of Elephant Hill,
going on a guided tour of our estate followed by a seated tasting featuring some of
our exclusive wines that aren't typically showcased in our cellar door. Approximately 1 to 1.5 hours is required
for this experience. By appointment only, please email cellardoor@elephanthill.co.nz or phone (06) 872 6073

Open 7 days, closed major statutory holidays

Sunday - Friday
11 am to 4 pm

Saturday
11 am to 5 pm



Distributors

Reflections

