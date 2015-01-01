Elephant Hill in the Scandinavian countries

Cellar Door

Cellar Door Tastings $10 per person



Select 6 wines from our tasting menu in our cellar door. Each tasting fee waived with wine purchase.

Please note that groups larger than 6 will be considered a private tasting.

Private Group Tastings $15 per person

This experience features a casual tasting format where you will have the opportunity to taste 6 wines from our tasting menu

held in a private setting. Please allow approximately 30-40 minutes for this experience.

By appointment only, a minimum group size of 6 required. Please email cellardoor@elephanthill.co.nz or phone (06) 872 6073.

Each tasting fee waived with purchase of 3 bottles of wine.



Private Tour and Taste $45 per person

This experience will take you on a journey exploring the history of Elephant Hill,

going on a guided tour of our estate followed by a seated tasting featuring some of

our exclusive wines that aren't typically showcased in our cellar door. Approximately 1 to 1.5 hours is required

for this experience. By appointment only, please email cellardoor@elephanthill.co.nz or phone (06) 872 6073



Open 7 days, closed major statutory holidays